Four juveniles among six held in two theft cases in Visakhapatnam

July 16, 2022 18:14 IST

The city police arrested two youth and have also taken four juveniles in conflict with law into their custody for allegedly being involved in two separate incidents under One Town Police Station limits here on Saturday.

In one case, two youth were arrested and a juvenile was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a person with a broken beer bottle and committing theft of valuables by threatening him, at Jalaripeta on July 12.

The arrested were identified as S Akash alias Potti Akash alias National Psycho (20) of Panja Junction and P. Tulasi Rao (22) of Pandimetta.

According to police, one S. Venkata Rao from Srikakulam visited Visakhapatnam last week. He along with two others had gone to beach during the early hours of July 13. At that time, Akash, Tulasi Rao and another juvenile had approached them. Threatening the visitors, the trio had allegedly demanded them to part with their money and the phones. When the visitors refused, the accused broke a beer bottle and stabbed the complainant on his leg. They have also allegedly beat them up and took away a silver ring, mobile phone.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and caught the accused. Under the supervision of ADCP (Crimes) M. Gangadharam, teams led by Inspector of Crimes (Harbour Division) M. Avatharam arrested the accused.

Police said that the accused Akash has a rowdy-sheet on him at One Town Police Station limits. He is also involved in a murder case, he said.

In another case, the police have taken three juveniles into their custody for allegedly committing theft of two-wheelers since the last three weeks, for easy money.

The accused have committed two offences at One Town and one at Kancharapalem area. All the stolen bikes were recovered.