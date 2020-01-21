Art teacher turns lensman to create awareness on wildlife

With an aim of educating schoolchildren on various aspects of wildlife conservation, Nagarjuna Sridhara, an art teacher, organised a photo exhibition on butterflies at Visakha Museum.

The photo exhibition was titled ‘Winged Jewels’.

The four-day exhibition that began on Sunday has around 36 species of butterflies on display.

“ The pictures of most of the butterflies on the display here were clicked at Mulapadu village in Krishna district. I have also clicked the life cycle of the butterflies. I have used both close up and macro-micro lenses to get the best pictures of the butterfly species,” said Mr. Nagarjuna Sridhara, who is teaching art at Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan at present.

The exhibition is not only a visual treat but also an educative tour both for the young and the old alike.

“Though I am an art teacher, wildlife caught my fancy which has now become passion. My sole aim is to create awareness among people, especially schoolchildren on various aspects of wildlife conservation,” he said.

‘Dragonfly next’

Mr. Nagarjuna Sridhara intends to click dragonflies in the coming days.

“Dragonflies are an important species and I intend to click the different species and their life cycle. I am fascinated towards the winged creatures. I organised an exhibition on birds earlier,” he added.