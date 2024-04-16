ADVERTISEMENT

Art gallery opened in Visakhapatnam to mark the 171st year of glorious journey of Indian Railways

April 16, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad unveils the gallery highlighting rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh

The Hindu Bureau

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), which is serving the three States Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, set up an Art Gallery in the concourse area of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office on Tuesday (April 16) to mark the 171st year of the journey of Indian Railways.

The gallery, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, was unveiled by DRM Saurabh Prasad in the presence of ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation- Waltair, Manjushree Prasad, ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, vice president ECoRWWO Madhusmitha Sahoo, executive members, Gatishakti officials and branch officers.

The 24-foot-long acrylic paint based canvas highlights the cultural, social and economic integration of the people served across 10 districts of India. Moka Vijaya Kumar, an employee of Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam, worked relentlessly for three months to make this project a reality.

Ms. Manjushree Prasad also contributed to the improvement of gallery by including various facets of railway working in the project. The portrait illustrates the heritage, prestigious institutions like Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Port, Vizag Steel Plant, Navy and its integration with the tribal people; the tourist destinations Rayagada, Kolab reservoir, Chitrakoot waterfalls etc.

