Art expo depicts pandemic experiences of people

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 October 2021 00:38 IST

It will be on till October 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A four-day art exhibition showcasing works of nearly 90 artists from across Andhra Pradesh began at Hawa Mahal here on Monday. The Art Festival has on display paintings, sculptures, graphics and photographs done mostly during the pandemic by the artists.

The exhibition was inaugurated by L.K.V. Ranga Rao, Deputy Inspector General of Police, (Visakhapatnam range). Curated by artist Kattakuri Ravi and supported by Mayank Kumari Deo of Hawa Mahal, the exhibition is the first major art show post pandemic and is aimed at providing a platform to artists, especially upcoming artists, to reach out to art connoisseurs. Works of noted artists V. Ramesh and Bothsa Venkat also feature in the show.

Advertising

Advertising

A resin sculpture of late artist Ravi Shankar Patnaik done by sculptor M. Srinu is one of the first works at displayed at the show. Sculptures done on fibre glass and paper mache, impressions of artists in various themes and mediums figure in the show. Artist Jagadeesh Tammineni’s woodcut work titled ‘Far’ showcases a path of ascending steps with cemented broken glass on the steps perhaps indicating the challenges of life and the inevitable way forward is to tide over them.

Artist Dolly Dhillon’s water colour work titled ‘Landscape’ is inspired by the lessons gathered from nature and feeling a deep connection with them. Dolly feels that trees are real-life oxygen concentrators, “the need for which was deeply felt during the pandemic.”

Nitisha Dudivaka’s pencil drawing of a pensioner transports one to a different world while artist Sayeeda Ali’s three-work series titled ‘Childhood Memories’ infuses nostalgia in its flood of colours and simplicity.

The exhibition also features works of D. Anita Rao, T. Gowtam and other students of Department of Fine Arts, Andhra University.

The exhibition will be on till October 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.