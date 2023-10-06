ADVERTISEMENT

Art exhibition on urban wildlife begins in Visakhapatnam

October 06, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly

Artist Nagarjuna Sridhara explaining about his watercolour artworks at an exhibition in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

From inter-tidal life such as green button polyp and barnacle to birds and insects and ‘near threatened’ species (by IUCN) such as rusty-spotted cat, watercolour paintings of urban wildlife of Visakhapatnam are on display at the three-day art exhibition at Hawa Mahal. The exhibition of art works by artist Nagarjuna Sridhara is being organised by Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society (EGWS) and was inaugurated on Friday by S. Srikanta Natha Reddy, Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam circle. As many as 38 species seen in the urban spaces of Visakhapatnam are showcased in watercolour paintings at the exhibition. “The idea is to highlight the diverse fauna of Viskahapatnam. It’s a common misconception that wildlife exists only in forested areas away from cities and towns. Animal communities that live in and around human-dominated landscapes are referred to as urban wildlife,” says Sridhara. The works bring to light some rarely spotted species such as the painted grasshopper that was spotted by Sridhara at Sagar Nagar. “This insect is not seen commonly in Visakhapatnam now,” says the artist. Among the exhibits is one on the life cycle of a plain tiger from the egg and caterpillar stages till it blossoms into a butterfly. The art exhibition is part of a series of events being planned by Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society in collaboration with Nagarjuna Sridhara to showcase the diversity of urban wildlife within the city limits of Visakhapatnam and promote awareness among the public on the need to conserve the urban biodiversity. The exhibition also showcases the various projects of EGWS in conservation of king cobra, Indian pangolin, fishing cat and smooth coated otters in various parts of Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Forest Department. The exhibition is on till October 8 at Hawa Mahal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US