Art exhibition on Beach Road evokes good response

Hundreds of art works displayed in the open along the Beach Road offered a visual treat to the beach goers on Sunday. The open exhibition-cum-sale, organised under the auspices of K. Ravi, a guest faculty at the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University, featured the works of 90 artists and students of AU.

“I have been organising such exhibitions for the last eight years at Visakha Museum, Hawa Mahal and other places, but the response was limited as not everyone would walk to the venues to see the works. The exhibition here received a good response,” said Mr. Ravi.

Acknowledging the support of the faculty of the Fine Arts Department, Mr. Ravi said he would like to organise such exhibitions on a regular basis. “The art lovers in the city are evincing a keen interest in understanding the works of artists,” he said. The works were spread out along the Beach Road till the Submarine Museum.

There were sculptures, prints, photographs and sketches apart from paintings and drawings.