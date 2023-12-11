Art exhibition in Visakhapatnam portrays plight of war-torn Palestinians

December 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A two-day art exhibition was opened by Andhra University Fine Arts Students Club at the Alluri Sitaramaraju Jana Vignana Kendra in Daba Gardens here on Monday.

Uttarandhra Development Forum Secretary Aja Sharma and a former professor of the AU Fine Arts Department Sudhakar Reddy inaugurated the expo.

Addressing the inaugural meeting, Prof. Sudhakar Reddy said that these types of expos will help students to showcase their talent and they would get an opportunity to interact with public and get more ideas and encouragement. People as well as students should be encouraged to do such shows, he said.

Mr. Sharma said that the exhibition highlighted the plight of the war-torn Palestinians. The students vividly portrayed every aspect of what people faced after the war in Palestine, he said.

The student club leader N. Ajay said that the expo would be open for two days, and would be extended, depending on the response from the public. Fine Arts Department students of different years displayed their art works, around 40 in number, in the expo. The club organises such shows frequently to encourage students.

G. Renuka, a third-year student of Fine Arts Department, said, “This is my first experience of exhibiting my artworks on a public platform. It gave me immense joy. Interacting with people and gathering their advice and feedback will help me hone my skills.”

Another student K. Saranya said that the exhibition had different themes, and the situation of the people in the war-torn Palestine.

“People may have seen the plight of people in pictures and videos through newspapers and social media platforms. But, we have presented those scenes here with our artworks,’‘ said Ms. Saranya.