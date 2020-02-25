Arrest of VOAs, resource persons condemned

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 February 2020

They went to submit a representation to the Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh Village Organisation Assistants (animators) Employees’ Association has condemned the arrest of the VOAs and resource persons (RPs) who wanted to represent their problems to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport on Monday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy landed in Vizag before proceeding to Vizianagaram where he launched the ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ scheme.

Salary arrears

“The resource persons have not received salaries for 14 months and VAOs for five months. They reached the airport to submit a representation to the Chief Minister. The VAOs and resource persons were told that they would be taken to the Chief Minister, but made to get into a jeep and driven to police station,” a statement quoted association honorary president V.V. Srinivasa Rao as saying. The government has issued a circular saying that their services would be dispensed with after the completion of three-year term and those above 40 years of age would also be removed from the job. With the representations submitted to the officials at various levels and Ministers failing to yield any result, they went to represent the issues to the Chief Minister, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Police arrested VOA district president Ch. Rupadevi, secretary K. Lakshmiprasanna, and resource person’s leader Varalakshmi, P. Mani and S. Aruna of CITU Sramika Mahila Sangh. They were taken to Kancharapalem police station.

Honorarium

Condemning the arrest, CITU leader R.K.S.V. Kumar said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised an honorarium of ₹10,000 during his padayatra in the run-up to the elections.

“The government has issued a GO, but it is yet to be implemented. The circular on term of job and upper age limit has been issued,” he said.