Arrest accused in rape cases, women’s panel chief directs officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 July 2020 23:29 IST

Taking a serious note of the recent alleged rape cases which were reported from G Madugula and Yelamanchili mandals in Visakhapatnam district, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has instructed Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer S. Venkateswar to arrest all the persons involved in the cases. She asked the officials to file charge-sheet at the earliest and make sure that the accused in the cases get punished soon.

In a note released on Tuesday, Ms. Padma condemned such attacks on girl children. She said that in the Yelamanchali incident, police have booked a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. She said that Mahila Commission member M. Mani Kumari have visited the victim girl and her family. The police have already arrested a person.

