Arrangements reviewed for Republic Day

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 January 2021 08:26 IST

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy on Saturday reviewed the arrangements being made for Republic Day scheduled to be held at the Police Parade Grounds. Instructing the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the function, he said that District Collector V. Vinay Chand will hoist the national flag and will receive guard of honour from the police during the programme.

He instructed the District Educational Officer (DEO) B. Lingeshwar Reddy to arrange cultural programmes by schoolchildren.

Mr. Venugopal Reddyasked the GVMC to provide drinking water and toilets at the venue. VMRDA and the Horticulture Department officials were asked to focus on stage decoration. The Joint Collector asked the APEPDCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the programme.

Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao, DRO A. Prasad, officials from the GVMC, the VMRDA and others were present.