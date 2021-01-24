Visakhapatnam

Arrangements reviewed for Republic Day

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy. File  

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy on Saturday reviewed the arrangements being made for Republic Day scheduled to be held at the Police Parade Grounds. Instructing the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the function, he said that District Collector V. Vinay Chand will hoist the national flag and will receive guard of honour from the police during the programme.

He instructed the District Educational Officer (DEO) B. Lingeshwar Reddy to arrange cultural programmes by schoolchildren.

Mr. Venugopal Reddyasked the GVMC to provide drinking water and toilets at the venue. VMRDA and the Horticulture Department officials were asked to focus on stage decoration. The Joint Collector asked the APEPDCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the programme.

Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao, DRO A. Prasad, officials from the GVMC, the VMRDA and others were present.

Related Topics
Republic Day
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2021 8:26:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/arrangements-reviewed-for-republic-day/article33647984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY