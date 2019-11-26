Arrangements for Andhra University alumni meet reviewed

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the alumni meet titled ‘WAVES-2019’, scheduled to be held at the Convention Centre on the Beach Road on December 13. Dais arrangement, registration, reception, conduct of the programme were among the issues discussed.

Alumni Association Chairman and former Vice-Chancellor Beela Satyanarayana said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be the chief guest and lay foundation for a hostel building and a reading room.

He said students from Srikakulam to Ongole who had studied in the colleges affiliated to Andhra University can use the link https://andhrauniversityalumni.com/checkout/life_membership/details for joining as members.

Alumni association Vice-President and former DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, AU Registrar V. Krishnamohan, secretary B. Mohana Venkataram and joint secretary K. Kumar Raja participated in the meeting.