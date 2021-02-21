Arrangements being made for civic polls: Sub-Collector

Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N. Mourya said that all arrangements are being made for the municipal elections scheduled to be held in Narsipatnam on March 10.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, she said that as per 2011 census, the population of Narsipatnam municipality is about 61,540. She said that as on March 9, 2020, the total number of voters were 47,389, including 24,884 women. Ms. Mourya said that the municipality has 28 wards and 56 polling stations.Seven election officers, seven additional election officers, five zonal officers, five route officers, 315 polling officers, assistant polling officers and others were appointed, she said. She said that a control room with number 089322-36065 was set up for the elections. Narsipatnam Circle Inspector Swamy Naidu, Municipal Commissioner N. Kanakaraju and others were present.
