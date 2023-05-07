HamberMenu
Arrange special flights to bring back Andhra Pradesh students from Manipur, GVL writes letter to Chief Minister

May 07, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has written a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for evacuation of Andhra Pradesh students from troubled regions of Manipur. He sought arrangement of special flights to evacuate around 150 students immediately.

In a letter to the CM on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Rao has sought urgent steps for arranging a special flight for safe evacuation of around 150 students of AP origin studying in three national Institutes - National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Central Agricultural University, Manipur.

“As the situation in Manipur remains grim and intense, both parents and students are worried about their safety,” he stated. Quoting his interaction with some parents and students over the phone, the MP said that the students are keen to return to their native places until normalcy was restored in Manipur.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he had spoken to the authorities in Manipur Government, and they had assured him that they would assist in the safe passage of all students returning by either commercial flights or special chartered flights. As it is difficult for students to get tickets as there are limited seats available on scheduled commercial flights and there is a huge rush of passengers, the State Government should take immediate measures by arranging special chartered flight from Imphal to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada or Tirupati.

