Arrange beds at private hospitals for COVID patients: BJP

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 April 2021 18:28 IST

‘40 ventilators are not working in Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases’

BJP Parliamentary Party District president Raveendra Medapati has said that the deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing in the district but the hospitals are unable to cope with the growing number of cases in the city and the district.

He said that the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) had witnessed 20 deaths on April 24 even as another 30 patients were waiting outside the hospital for beds. The BJP leader alleged that those, who required ventilator support, were dying on the streets. Mr. Raveendra alleged that around 100 patients were waiting for beds.

Quoting the Nodal Officer of the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), Mr. Raveendra said though there were 40 ventilators at GHCCD, they were not working.

He demanded that the State government immediately arrange beds at private hospitals. Saying that generation of test reports was taking four to five days, he said that delays could lead to more fatalities.

Referring to the shortage of Remdesivir injection, he said that the delay in supply could result in hoarding and black-marketing apart from selling the drug at high rates.