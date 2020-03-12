Visakhapatnam

Arrack manufacturing units raided in city

Police and excise officials destroying ingredients used in the manufacture of arrack in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

Police and excise officials destroying ingredients used in the manufacture of arrack in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.  

Teams from the Visakhapatnam District Police along with officials from the Excise and Prohibition Department conducted coordinated raids at various arrack manufacturing units in the district on Wednesday.

Following instructions from Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, nearly 200 policemen and several teams from the Excise Department conducted raids from 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The teams seized over 135 litres of arrack at various places. Five persons were arrested and five cases registered at Narsipatnam, Koyyuru and Golugonda police station limits. Nearly 300 litres of fermented jaggery was destroyed at Payakaraopeta mandal.

