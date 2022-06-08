Around one lakh people download Disha app in mega drive in Visakhapatnam

Following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, the city police have conducted a mega drive on installation of ‘Disha SOS’ app here on Wednesday. This is for the second time, the police had taken up the drive.

Police teams interacted with public, especially women, at bus stations, railway stations, markets, major junctions and malls explaining them about the uses of the application. According to the police, around one lakh people downloaded the app in the drive by 8 p.m..

Awareness session

The city police conducted an awareness session about the importance of the Disha SOS” app at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) permanent campus, Gambheeram here on Wednesday. The staff members of IIM V were briefed about the various features and utilities of the app by the Anandapuram police personnel. Head (Projects) R. Sayikrishna Raju said that the session was very beneficial. IIM-V staff and construction staff from National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), Arcop Associates Private Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji Company Private Limited (SPCPL) attended the session.