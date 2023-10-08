HamberMenu
Around one crore people suffer from severe mental health problems in India, says psychiatrist

‘There is a dearth of infrastructure, psychiatrists, counsellors and mental health professionals to attend to the large number of people suffering from mental health issues’

October 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Life will be smooth and balanced only when physical and mental health is in harmony. The disturbed mental health of humans leads to suicide, drug addiction, mobile habituation, abnormal behaviour and murders, according to M. Vijaya Gopal, a former Superintendent of the Government Hospital for Mental Care.

At an awareness programme, organised at the Public Library here on Sunday, Dr. Vijaya Gopal said that as many as 30 crore people in India suffer from either minor or major psychiatric illnesses, of whom about one crore have very severe mental disturbances, requiring hospitalisation and specialised treatment. There was a dearth of infrastructure, psychiatrists, counsellors and mental health professionals to attend to the large number of people suffering from mental health issues, he said.

He said that the theme of World Mental Health Day to be observed on October 10, is ‘Mental health is a universal human right’ to create awareness and reduce stigma.

N.N. Raju, Past president of Indian Psychiatric Society, called for united efforts of public, families and society to work with the government to expand mental health services to the community.

Psychiatrist N.G Nihal also spoke.

