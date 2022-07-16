Around 7,700 students likely to attend NEET in Visakhapatnam on July 17

Special Correspondent July 16, 2022 19:19 IST

Special Correspondent July 16, 2022 19:19 IST

Exam will be conducted in 12 centres in the city, says coordinator

Exam will be conducted in 12 centres in the city, says coordinator

The annual National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the all-India pre-medical entrance, will conducted here on Saturday. According to NEET city coordinator Eshwari Prabhakar, who is also the principal of Visakha Valley School, about 7,700 students likely to attend the examination, which will be held in 12 centres across the city. She also informed The Hindu that all arrangements, including police bandobust at the centres and providing basic amenities, have been taken care off. The examination will be held from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m



Our code of editorial values