Around 500 e-challans generated for not wearing helmet in Visakhapatnam

The city police generated around 500 e-challans on two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmet, here on Sunday. The list also includes two-wheelers whose pillion rider did not wear a helmet.

The mandatory helmet rule for the pillion rider has come into effect from Sunday. The city police had already issued instructions about the new rule, two weeks ago.

On Sunday, the traffic police teams conducted regular checks at various places and generated e-challans against violation of no-helmet rule for two-wheelers including pillion riders, said Additional DCP (Traffic) K Praveen Kumar. The checks will continue, he said.

Apart from the helmet rule, the motorcyclists were also urged to wear seat belt while driving four-wheelers. The police have also keeping a strict watch on triple riding, dangerous driving, drunken driving, racing among others.