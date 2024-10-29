Around 450 kg ganja, 2 kg hash oil seized at two places in Anakapalli district

Around 450 kg ganja and two kg hashish oil, also called hash oil, were seized at various places in Anakapalli district.

Addressing a press conference at the SP office on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said that in one case, K. Kotapadu Circle Inspector Pydapu Naidu and Sub-Inspector Narayana Rao conducted a raid at Garikabanda village in Tatiparthi panchayat and seized 408 kg ganja and two kg hash oil, both worth around ₹21 lakh, while three accused were loading ganja from a car to a lorry. The 408 kg ganja was found packed in 21 gunny bags.

Among the three arrested, one was from Ernakulam, Kerala, while the other two were from Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Yet in another case, Kothakota police arrested four persons while they were allegedly transporting 40 kg ganja worth ₹90,000 in a car, at Dondapudi Checkpost near Kalyanapulova. Among them, one was driver, while three are transporters. The kingpin in the case was from Kottayam in Kerala.

Mr. Tuhin Sinha said that during the year 2024, as many as 114 ganja cases were registered in the district, in which about 5,519 kg ganja was seized. He said that as many as 388 persons were found to be involved in these ganja cases, among whom 108 persons were arrested.

Checkposts

The SP said that as of now, Anakapalli district has five fully functional checkposts with the recent addition of a checkpost under Devarapalli police station limits. Thatiparthi (V Madugula), Konam (Cheedikada), Downuru (Golugonda), Bheemavaram (KD Peta) and Sri Rampuram (Devarapalli). He said that the checkposts were strengthened with additional security and CCTV Cameras. He said that the Anakapalli police have also identified 24 other routes, where dynamic checking is being organised.

The SP said that recently NDPS Cell was strengthened with a full time Inspector, Sub- Inspector and a team of five personnel. The team will focus on NDPS cases, possible transportation routes, possible consumption areas, organising awareness campaigns among the people and other steps to tackle ganja menace.

