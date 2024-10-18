GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Around 40 liquor shops yet to be opened in Visakhapatnam district as traders search for better locations

The seven-day provisional licence will end by October 22 and the shop owners have to apply for licence mentioning about the shop address and other details, say officials

Published - October 18, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Though it has been two days since the Prohibition & Excise Department issued provisional licences to the people who have won the liquor shops through a draw of lots, around 40 liquor shops are yet to be opened in the district.

The new provisions by the department to set up shops at required places irrespective of the existing shops is said to have led many to search for better locations. In some areas like Pendurthi and Madhurawada, there are protests from people over proposed setting up of shops. The rents of the commercial spaces have been ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 across the district, it was learnt.

As per the officials, as many as 126 shops have procured stock from the depots in the last few days, while the total number of permitted shops are 155. Those who have already opened the stores are in the process of giving facelift to shops by arranging illumination, iron grills, rakes and shelves.

The seven-day provisional licence, which was issued by the department to the owners, is supposed to end by October 22. As per the officials, the shop owners have to apply for licence mentioning about the shop address and other details. A team of Excise Department will conduct an inspection to check whether the store is being operated near any religious places, National Highway, surrounded by residential houses or even if there is public agitation over its functioning. Considering all such factors, licences will be issued.

‘₹99 liquor soon’

Though the sale of old brands (Those which were sold before 2019) is being welcomed by the public, many of them were seen irked over non-availability of 180 ml liquor for ₹99, which the government had promised. As per the officials, the ₹99 liquor is in transit stage and is likely to be available in the next one week to 10 days.

