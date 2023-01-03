Around 32% of road accident deaths are due to non-wearing of helmets in Visakhapatnam in 2022, say police

January 03, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Though the number of road accident cases in Visakhapatnam city have come down during the year 2022, compared to the previous year, the number of deaths is yet to see a decline. Despite awareness and special enforcement drives, a number of motorcyclists are yet to understand the risks of riding without a helmet. An analysis from the city police wing suggests that around 32% of the total road accident deaths are due to non-wearing of helmets.

During the year 2022, Visakhapatnam city has reported 1,327 road accidents as against 1,463 in the year 2021. As many as 333 persons died and 994 persons were injured in those accidents in the last year. During the year 2021, the total number of deaths in road accidents were 329.

As per the police, out of the 333 deaths, as many as 108 deaths have occurred as the motorcyclists were not wearing helmets. Similarly, 121 persons suffered head injuries, for not wearing a helmet.

The police have booked as many as 3,72,109 ‘helmet violation’ cases during the year 2022. Most of the violators were found to be youth, while many were not wearing the helmet despite carrying it with them. During enforcement, the police had sent 5,281 persons to bring their helmet from home, while as many as 343 persons had to purchase new helmets from nearby shops immediately as part of the enforcement.

Statistics also suggest that it was the two-wheelers which contributed to the most number of accidents. During 2022, as many as 236 accidents were occurred where a two-wheeler collided with another two-wheeler. Of them, 14 are fatal accidents, while rest of 224 are non-fatal. Similarly, 240 accidents occurred when a two-wheeler hit pedestrians. Of them , 45 accidents were fatal, while rest of 195 are non-fatal.

“Most of the violators are the youth, especially those going to college. Many of them skip wearing helmet intentionally. A number of awareness campaigns were conducted in the educational institutions, but still there is a gap,” said a senior police officer.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said that had the people wore helmet in those accidents, there could have been a massive drop in the road accident fatalities. He said that the police teams have been strictly enforcing helmet rule apart from taking up large-scale awareness programmes.

Among the 333 accidents deaths occurred, as many as 129 were reported on the NH-16, which is almost 38%. Similarly, as many as 113 deaths were occurred on the GVMC roads, which is almost 33% of the total deaths. Similarly, BRTS road stretches between Hanumanthuwaka – Adavivaram, Gnanapuram – Gopalapatnam- Pendurthi, contributed 40 fatal cases. Beach Road stretch has reported seven road accident deaths.