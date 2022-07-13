Around 25,000 people likely to attend launch of ‘Vahana Mitra’ in Visakhapatnam on July 15, says Collector

Chief Minister to take part in the programme

Chief Minister to take part in the programme

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that around 25,000 people are expected to take part in the official launch of ‘Vahana Mitra’ which would be attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds here on July 15. He said that arrangements are being made in such a way that there would be no problems for people even if it rains during the programme.

The Collector along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao, City Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and officials from the Revenue and the Transport Departments, visited the venue. He inspected arrangements being made for the programme. Mr. Mallikarjuna discussed about the ongoing stage works, CM’s arrival route and security. Speaking to the media, Mr Mallikarjuna said that arrangements for the programme are being made at a fast pace. .