Around 20 lakh people are suffering from sickle cell anaemia in Andhra Pradesh, says Health Minister

June 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - PADERU

Around 20 lakh people from the State are suffering from sickle cell anaemia and in the first phase, the State Government would treat 6.50 lakh among them, said Health Minister V Rajini. She started the sickle cell anaemia tests at Tribal Welfare School at Talarisingi in Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Monday.

Speaking during the programme, Ms Rajini said that special focus was being put on children, pregnant woman and lactating mothers. She said that due to lack of awareness, several people are succumbing to sickle cell anaemia, which is very unfortunate. Keeping this in view, large-scale awareness campaigns are being organised, she said and urged people to come forward for tests. She also informed that the government is providing a financial assistance of ₹10,000 to those suffering from sickle cell anaemia. The Minister also said that the State Government is spending around ₹246 crore to set up multi-speciality hospitals in Agency areas like Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Paderu, Rampachodavaram and a few other areas.

District Collector Sumit Kumar said that around 67 specialist doctors and another 22 family physicians are providing medicare to tribals in ASR district.

Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi said that there are around 500 students suffering from sickle cell anaemia in the district. Keeping this in view, tests and treatment are being provided. After conducting tests, if they report positive, health cards are being provided for further treatment, she said.

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical & Family Welfare), M.T. Krishna Babu said that they would put efforts to complete the treatment in the next two years.

Araku MP G Madhavi, Araku MLA Ch Phalguna, ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek and others were present.

Earlier, the officials inaugurated a blood donation camp.