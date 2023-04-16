HamberMenu
Around 1.5 lakh devotees expected to have darshan on Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam on April 23

Police Commissioner reviews security arrangements at the temple

April 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A team of city police, led by Police Commissioner C.M Trivikrama Varma, visited Simhachalam Devasthanam on Sunday to oversee arrangements for the annual Chandanotsavam scheduled to be organised on April 23.

The police personnel checked the possible placement of barricades for queue lines, discussed arrangement for parking on the hill and the down the hill, apart from possible traffic diversions. The idea of the officials is to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees amid full security, without any disruptions along the queue lines. They also discussed about the VIP movement, the facilities being provided along the queue lines, medical camps, whether the lines would have adequate roof cover in view of the rise in temperatures. The authorities anticipate around 1.50 lakh devotees, since the event is scheduled on a weekend.

DCP Zone II K Anand Reddy, ACP Traffic Bheema Rao and other police officials accompanied the C.P.

The Endowments Department already conducted a review meeting on Saturday to discuss about the arrangements. As per the RTC officials, around 160 buses will be operated from nine different areas on the festival day.

