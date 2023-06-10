ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1,000 police personnel to be deployed for Amit Shah’s meeting in Visakhapatnam on June 11

June 10, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed as part of security arrangements for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting scheduled to be held at Railway Football Grounds, Railway New Colony, in the city on Sunday.

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma conducted a review meeting on the security arrangements and said that steps should be taken to conduct the meeting in a peaceful manner.

Four DCP rank officers, two APSP platoons and four special parties will comprise the bandobast, he said. Forces will be deployed to INS Dega, Airport, Waltair Grounds, Port Guest House and Sagaramala Convention Centre, he said.

Traffic restrictions

As per the police, in the view of the VIP visit and a huge number of people coming to the public meeting, traffic restrictions will be implemented from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at several areas surrounding the Railway New Colony. The police have allocated adequate parking lots at various places for RTC buses, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and other vehicles for the event.

