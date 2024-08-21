GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Around 10 workers injured in a fire accident in a chemical factory in Anakapalli (FOR NET)

Published - August 21, 2024 05:53 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters douse a fire which broke out at a pharmaceutical company, in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Firefighters douse a fire which broke out at a pharmaceutical company, in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

About 10 workers suffered injuries in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) here in Anakapalli district on Wednesday afternoon.

Thick flames engulfed the surroundings of the SEZ post the incident. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.

Though there is no official communication over the number of workers injured, however, as per sources, around 10 workers suffered injuries and were shifted to NTR Hospital in Anakapalli town. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and are dousing the flames. District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Superintendent of Police, M Deepika are monitoring the incident.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V Anitha spoke to the Collector over phone and directed her to ensure the victims were provided proper treatment.

