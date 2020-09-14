Army man goes missing in Sariya waterfalls

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 September 2020 23:31 IST

Second incident in a month

A 24-year-old from Majjivalasa village of Bheemunipatnam mandal reportedly gone missing at Sariya waterfalls in Anantagiri mandal, from Sunday evening. The person has been identified as Ramesh, employed in the Indian Army. He along with a few of his friends had gone to the waterfalls and he has gone missing, after he ventured into it for a swim.

According to the police, the water flow was very strong due to the recent rains, and locals tried to dissuade him from entering the waters. Search operation is still on and he is presumed drowned. This was the second such incident at the Sariya waterfalls in the last one month. On August 17, a 20-year-old engineering student S. Meenank had drowned, when he had ventured into the waters According to the police, during this part of the year, it is very risky to go into the waterfalls. In the earlier case also, locals had tried to stop the student from getting into the waters.

Advertising

Advertising