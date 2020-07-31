Arjuna retires as KGH Superintendent

G. Arjuna, retired on superannuation, as Superintendent of the King George Hospital (KGH) on Friday. P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College (AMC) and District Special Officer for COVID-19, has been given additional charge as in-charge Superintendent of KGH.

A function was organised by the Government Doctors Association (APGDA) of KGH and peripheral hospital units, strictly following the COVID-19 protocols at Andhra Medical College.

Dr. Sudhakar recollected the services rendered by Dr. Arjuna to the King George Hospital and AMC.

The president and secretary of APGDA Y.G.S. Raju and K.V. Ram Prasad expressed gratitude to Dr. Arjuna for his cooperation in the activities of the association during his tenure.

Dr. Sudhakar felicitated him with a plaque and shawl. Sastry, CMOH, GVMC, also felicitated Dr. Arjuna with a bouquet.