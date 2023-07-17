ADVERTISEMENT

Arguments over talking on speakerphones between strangers lead to death in Visakhapatnam

July 17, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

This is a case of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Arguments between two strangers over talking on speakerphones led to the death of a person at Ramavaram village under Anandapuram police station limits of Visakhapatnam late on July 16 (Sunday) night.

The deceased has been identified as A. Demudu (49) hailing from Ramavaram village.

According to police, B. Ajay (32), hailing from Yarada, was returning home on a two-wheeler on July 16 (Sunday) night after meeting his friend in Anandapuram. He stopped at Ramavaram village after receiving a call. Ajay put the call on his speakerphone and started talking. At the same time, Bangarraju, who lives nearby, came out of his house while talking on his speakerphone too.

Finding it a disturbance, Ajay allegedly asked Bangarraju to stop talking on speakerphone, which led to an argument. Ajay allegedly manhandled Bangarraju. Hearing the commotion, Bangarraju’s uncle Demudu and his family members came out of the house and tried to pacify the situation. In a fit of rage, Ajay allegedly attacked Demudu too and the latter fell unconscious.

The relatives immediately shifted Demudu to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“This is a case of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder,” said Anandapuram police Inspector G. Ramachandra Rao. The police were yet to take Ajay into their custody till the last report came in.

