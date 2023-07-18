HamberMenu
A.R.G. Unnithan takes over as new president of Kerala Kala Samithi in Visakhapatnam

July 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Kala Samithi, Visakhapatnam, at its recent general body meeting elected A.R.G. Unnithan as president, K. Haridas as general secretary and R. Manoj Kumar as treasurer. The new governing body consists of 10 office-bearers, 4 asset management committee members and 11 executive committee members.

Mr. Unnithan had lead the organisation in 2018, when Kerala faced the disastrous floods. He remembered the support extended by Vizagites during the difficult times. The organisation is committeed to reciprocate the services to society, he said in a statement.

The Onam celebrations of Kerala Kala Samithi, scheduled to be held on September 3, is expected to witness a large gathering, this year, he added.

