Are citizens doing their part to fight COVID-19?

The confirmation of a COVID-19 positive case, the first in the port city, late on Thursday night has sent a wave of fear among the citizens. The travel itinerary of the patient, the places visited and the route taken by him were circulated on different Whatsapp groups by Friday morning.

The timings of his visit to different areas were mentioned in the Whatsapp messages, and members of the groups were asked to check if they or their acquaintances were present in those areas at that time. Such persons were advised to get themselves tested. The tech-savvy generation circulating correct information on social media has been termed as ‘appreciable’ as it can be helpful for others to take added precautions.

However, fake Whatsapp messages started doing the rounds by Friday afternoon that the man had died, though he was very much alive. Following this, people were urged not to circulate false information as it can cause unnecessary scare and irreversible damage.

On the other hand, the authorities stress the need to follow the guidelines being issued by the government and the medical fraternity from time to time for people to remain safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The central and State governments are making all possible efforts for preventing the spread of the disease but what are we as citizens doing to fight the disease?" ask some concerned citizens. "Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, has not reported any new cases. The credit should go not just to the Chinese government but also to the citizens, who locked themselves in their homes till such time the government had declared that it was safe for them to come out," they say.

Belgian’s case

In a recent case, a Belgian national was suspected of showing COVID-19 symptoms. He was employed in a private company at Atchutapuram, about 45 km from the city, and staying at an apartment complex in that area. He reportedly went to Belgium a month ago and returned to the city. During his visit to Belgium, he was said to have met a COVID-19 patient. He was admitted to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) in the city on March 16.

Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, principal of the Andhra Medical College (AMC), tells The Hindu that the patient had threatened to leave the hospital as he wanted better facilities. "I told him when you are in India, you have to follow the rules here failing which you can be arrested under the Epidemics Act and jailed for six months. He tested COVID-19 negative and was discharged from the hospital on March 19 night and advised to remain in home quarantine for sometime," Dr. Sudhakar says.

Reluctant officials

The other day at a central government office in the city, a senior official was reluctant to stand in queue for the mandatory washing of hands with sanitiser and thermal testing, put up at the entrance to the office complex.

He tried to reason with the staff members that he was coming straight from his home and there was no need for him to wash his hands again. He relented after he was told that even his senior colleagues had come in the queue. "Officials, people’s representatives, and celebrities are supposed to set an example to others but here we find those in power trying to defeat the purpose of the whole exercise," said an official, who was witness to the incident.

‘More labs needed’

"Awareness and self-quarantine are the key to preventing a catastrophe. Our density of population is much higher than that of China and a vast majority of them are poor. More testing labs are needed for quick detection and treatment," says Praja Arogya Vedika general secretary T. Kameswara Rao.