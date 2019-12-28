Architecture, interior expo begins in Vizag

In an attempt to create awareness about the role of architects and the changing trends in building construction, the Visakhapatnam chapter of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) organised Architecture and Interior Expo-2019 in the city on Friday.

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and Lok Sabha Member M.V.V. Satyanarayana. They said the products displayed at the expo would be useful to those intending to build houses and builders.

Claiming that it was the largest such expo in Andhra Pradesh, chairman of IIA (Visakhapatnam) S.L.N. Sastry said they have been organising the event for the last 16 years.

Students of the Department of Architecture of Andhra University, Varaha School of Architecture and Planning and GITAM School of Architecture have put up stalls displaying their projects.

Tiles, lighting accessories, paints, modular kitchens, furniture, plywood, lifts and water-proofing solutions are among the products and services are on display at the expo. A Kakinada-based firm is offering solutions to the issues pertaining to leaking roofs, overhead tanks and toilets. Sound-proofing solutions for conference rooms or home theatres are also being offered.

Eco-friendly products

“Products are becoming eco-friendly, with the companies focusing on pollution,” said architect and former chairman of the centre Y. Narasimha Rao. Citing exmaples, he said LED lights are increasingly being used. Tiles are coming with glue, besides brackets to hold them. The building planners are suggesting as less joints as possible for hospitals, especially operation theatres, to prevent accumulation of dirt and fungus, he pointed out.

Another firm is offering solutions such as customizing lifts for old buildings.

Luxury flats

“With the concept of luxury flats gaining ground among high-end customers, we have put up 15,000 sft of live concepts on display. We are also offering exclusive packages for flats,” said Haranath Raju, owner of a furniture studio.