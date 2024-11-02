ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel will set up an integrated steel plant near Anakapalli with an investment of around ₹1.4 lakh crore, says Anakapalli MP

At a time when leaders and members of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), are fighting for the salvation of the steel plant from an impending crisis, Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh made a formal announcement on X (formerly twitter) that steel giants ArcelorMittal and Japan’s Nippon Steel will jointly set up an integrated steel plant near Anakapalli with a proposed investment of around ₹1.4 lakh crore in two phases.

“It is a pleasure to share that Anakapalli is all set for transformation. ArcelorMittal Group & Nippon Steel are bringing in an investment of ₹70,000 crore (Phase-1) in a mega steel plant near Nakkapalli, which will be established in 2 phases, creating around 20,000 jobs. The government will make an official announcement soon,” Mr. Ramesh said on ‘X’.

Japan’s interest in setting up a steel plant here is to produce high-quality steel for its country, which usually requires high volume and quality of steel to withstand from its unusual climatic conditions like cyclones and earthquakes. Secondly, manpower is cheap here and raw material (iron ore) is also available for its plant, probably from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). Once the construction of the plant begins, it would not be surprising if a satellite port is also set up on the Bay of Bengal coast near the plant specifically for its operations.

Industry sources told The Hindu that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is also likely to meet ArcelorMittal group representatives informally to discuss the project further, on the issues like land parcel, water, electricity, infrastructure, incentives among other support from the State government.

“If all goes as planned, the foundation stone of the steel plant is likely to be laid in early 2025, i.e. in January or February, before the end of this financial year in March,” said an Industry source.

The government is said to have confirmed the allotment of land required for the project at Nakkapalli, which is well-suited for bulk drug projects. Now, instead of bulk drug, the land can be converted into a steel plant. Apart from this, sources said that another 450 acres of land is also being scouted for the company’s township to accommodate all the staff and their families, the industry sources said.

While ArcelorMittal was considering investments across the country, they are said to have zeroed in on Andhra Pradesh to launch the project due to various reasons such as proper rail, road and port connectivity between Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, apart from the incentives offered by the State government. A special team from the Industries Department and the APIIC facilitated discussions between the company and the Chief Minister, the sources added.