Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) and The Hindu FIC hold World Earth Day poster contest in Visakhapatnam

April 21, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Over 330 students take part in the contest

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of the poster design contest organised by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) and The Hindu FIC at Visakha Valley School in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) and The Hindu FIC organised a poster design contest for schoolchildren on the eve of Earth Day at Visakha Valley School, near Hanumanthawaka, here on April 21.

Over 330 students from various schools, including about 170 from Visakha Valley School, participated in the contest

Earth Day is observed every year to create awareness on importance of environmental protection. The theme of the contest was ‘Saving humanity from the climate crisis’. Students of Classes V, VI and VII, categorised as ‘juniors’, and those from Classes VIII, IX and X, categorised as ‘seniors’, participated.

Former Rector of Andhra University Prasanna Kumar, M. Ravindranath Executive Director of AMNS, D.S. Varma of AMNS, and principal of V.V.S. Eashwari Prabhakar gave away the prizes.

