Visakhapatnam

Arcelor donates masks, PPE kits

Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India contributed ₹25 lakh to the district administration and ₹5 lakh to the GVMC towards fight against COVID-19, here on Friday. Representative of AMNS D.S. Varma handed over the cheques to District Collector and GVMC Commissioner. Earlier AMNS had donated over 10,000 masks and 300 PPE kits to the district administration and other organisations in the frontline.

