Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district to have Passport Seva Kendra soon

Department of Posts and Visakhapatnam Regional Passport Office will jointly operate this PSK, first in the tribal belt of north coastal Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 10, 2024 06:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Araku Valley in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district is likely to have a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) soon. Preliminary works like field study, joint inspection and site identification at the finalised site have been completed so far.

It is the first such service in the tribal belt of this north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The Department of Posts, and Visakhapatnam Regional Passport Office (RPO) have jointly undertaken this project.

Confirming this to The Hindu on Saturday (August 10), a senior passport official, who does not wish to be named said, “Both the RPO and the Posts Departments have decided to set up a PSK in the newly-formed ASR district in 2023 itself. A field study has already been done. While the Posts are to manage the PSK by providing physical infrastrucuture like the office in Araku, the RPO will provide the necessary staff and software. Works are being speeded up, and it will open soon. If this becomes operational, people, especially tribals and others, will not need to come to Visakhapatnam or any other nearby PSK for passports in future.”

The Union Government decided to set up PSK in each Lok Sabha constituency in a phased manner as per the requests made by their MPs in the previous government. Accordingly, Araku Valley was chosen for two reasons, one is Araku as a Parliamentary Lok Sabha segment headquarters, and ASR ( in which Araku is a part) is a new district.

