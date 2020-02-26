Araku Utsav to showcase tribal culture: Minister

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao holding a review meeting on the Araku Utsav, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 February 2020 00:20 IST

₹1 cr. has been sanctioned for the festival

Tribal cultures and traditions will be showcased at the Araku Utsav, which will be held at NTR Grounds in Araku on February 29 and March 1, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said.

Chairing a review meet at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked the officials to make proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister said the government has sanctioned ₹1 crore for the festival. Apart from involving local tribal artistes, their counterparts from other districts in the State as well as from neighbouring States would be invited to showcase their talents at the festival. “The ITDA Project Officer would be the nodal officer for the festival,” the Minister said.

Araku MP G. Madhavi said adventure activities like trekking and para-motoring would be conducted during the festival. Girijan food stalls would be put up to showcase tribal cuisines, she said.

Collector V. Vinay Chand said foolproof arrangements would be made to prevent any lapses as had occurred during Visakha Utsav in the past. Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna attended the review meet.