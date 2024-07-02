Araku MP submits representation to President on GO. No 3, Araku Coffee brand

Araku MP G. Thanuja Rani met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a representation over various issues related to the tribals, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During her interaction with the President, Ms Thanuja Rani spoke about the G.O No. 3 and urged her intervention to uplift the educational sector in the tribal areas of the State. Ms. Thanuja Rani said that there has been a demand from the tribals over the GO. no. 3 that was scrapped by the Supreme Court.

During her interaction with the President, Ms. Thanuja Rani said that as per the G.O No. 3, the teachers posts in the scheduled areas should be reserved for the local tribals. But it was struck down by the Supreme Court some years ago, which has impacted lives of many educated tribal youth.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the Araku Coffee brand in his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Araku MP said that despite the best efforts of Girijan Co-operative Corporation (GCC) which is marketing the Araku Coffee, the tribal coffee farmers are not able to reap the benefits of the increased selling price as the profits are garnered by the middlemen and the financiers. She sought remunerative price for the tribal coffee farmers and a special package for popularising the Araku Coffee brand, which would encourage more people, especially the youth, to take up cultivation.

The MP also requested for sustainable ecotourism initiatives in the Araku Parliamentary constituency, which will help increase the number of tourists. She said that this will further increase the livelihood and employment opportunities in the constituency.

