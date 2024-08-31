Araku food poisoning case: will initiate action against the staff for negligence, says ASR District Collector

A day after as many as 61 girl students fell ill allegedly due to food poisoning in the Tribal Welfare Girls Residential School at Jamuguda village in Dumbriguda mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar on Saturday said that strict action will be initiation against the warden and the Headmaster for their alleged negligence. He also assured to take measures to ensure such did not recur.

On Friday evening, the students were served egg curry for dinner. After sometime, many girls have started suffering from vomiting and stomach pain. After receiving an alert over the incident, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek deployed ambulances and team of doctors to the school. As many as 61 students were shifted to Araku Area Hospital immediately, where they were provided treatment. Some students were dehydrated due to severe vomiting and one girl student was found to be suffering from malaria. The girls were kept under observation.

On Saturday morning, the Collector visited the school and checked the campus. He said that sanitation needs to be improved on the school premises. He also found that the eggs which were supplied to the hostel in the three batches were spoiled. He asked the authorities to replace the stock immediately and also check whether the same stock was supplied to some other areas. He further directed the authorities to send photographs of the food menu daily to the ITDA PO.

Later, Mr. Dinesh Kumar visited the Area Hospital in Araku Valley and interacted with them. He directed the doctors to provide best possible treatment.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abhishek said that a committee comprising the Tribal Welfare officials, MPDO and Tahsildar is being constituted to probe the incident. He also said that the girls are recovering well and if needed, the students will be shifted to Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, some students informed the authorities that not just the egg curry, the rice which was supplied during the dinner and the potato curry which was supplied during the lunch were also not cooked properly.

Staff shortage

It was learnt that there were only three kitchen staff, including a helper-cum-security, at the school which has a strength of 650 students. Due to the acute shortage of kitchen staff, they are forced to prepare food in a hurry on a daily basis.