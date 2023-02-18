APTS The Hindu FIC Challenge T-10 Cricket Tournament to begin in Visakhapatnam on February 20

February 18, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), is organising an Inter-Collegiate Cluster T-10 Cricket Tournament for the degree and the engineering colleges, across the two Telugu States, during February, creating an opportunity to showcase the talent of students in this inter-State competition.

The opening ceremony and the regional rounds in Visakhapatnam will be held on Monday( February 20) at 8.30 a.m. and will be attended by J. K. M. Raju, Joint Secretary, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association.

The schedule

Regional rounds will be held from February 20 to February 23 at Alwardas Ground, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, from 8.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Winners of the Vizag region would compete with the winners of the Vijayawada region in Vijayawada on February 25 (morning session). Andhra Pradesh winners will play with the Telangana State winners at the APTS Grand Finale in Hyderabad on February 26.

The tournament follows the T-10 format. For further details contact 90105 88788.