APTDC workers call off protest following assurance by officials

The Tourism officials agreed to the demand for a hike in funeral expenses from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 and the demand for a bus pass

November 17, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The contract and outsourcing workers in the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) who had gone on strike demanding a hike in salaries and upgradation of their posts agreed to call off their protest after officials agreed to consider their demands favourably.

The Tourism officials agreed to the demand for a hike in funeral expenses from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 and the demand for a bus pass. Officials also agreed to consider the demand for a hike in salary by November-end, and upgradation of posts by December-end. The workers, however, insisted on regularisation of their services and merger of outsourcing employees in APCOS. The officials told them these demands would require financial concurrence, and agreed to prepare the proposal and send it to the government.

The workers reportedly declined the offer, and the officials started making alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience to tourists as it was peak season. The workers sought an assurance from the officials in presence of the District Collector.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna, MLC Ravi Babu, MLA Chetti Phalguna, Regional Director of Tourism Srinivas Pani gave an assurance following which the workers gave up their agitation.

