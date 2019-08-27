APTA invites entries for State tourism awards

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) has invited entries from various stakeholders from the travel and tourism industry for the State annual tourism excellence awards for 2018-19 financial year, which are scheduled be given away on September 27, marking the World Tourism Day.

The awards are presented in various categories such as classified hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators, writers and educational institutions in recognition of the performance of stakeholders in their respective areas, and to encourage healthy competition to promote tourism.

Eligibility

The entries for the award should have been published or the activities organised during the period from April 2018 to March 2019. The last date for receipt of entries is August 31. Entries need to be sent to the Chief Executive Officer, APTA, Auto Nagar, Vijayawada-520007.

Application forms

The application forms and the guidelines can be downloaded from www.aptourism.gov.in . For more details, interested stakeholders can dial 9121144079 or 9121144076.