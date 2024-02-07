APSSDC ties up with  Arizona State University to launch Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative

February 07, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has partnered with Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University (ASU) to launch the ‘Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative’ (NMLGI), across Andhra Pradesh, according to a release here on February 7 (Wednesday).

Thunderbird will offer three online educational programmes in A.P. for the personal and professional development of the learners, with a special focus on entrepreneurship and innovation.

Three levels

The programmes include a foundational course where the content is made for learners with any level of education), an intermediate course which is suitable for learners with high school or undergraduate education and an advanced course where the content is designed for learners at the graduate education level.

The NMLGI offers online, global education in 40 different languages, at absolutely no cost to the learner. Women and young women will account for 70% of the 100 million learners the programme will reach worldwide. The certificate will be covered by full scholarships and, thus, is at no cost to learners.

APSSDC Managing Director and CEO V. Vinod Kumar said: “Today, we embark on a journey of transformative education, where every learner, regardless of background or circumstance, has the opportunity to thrive. Our partnership with Thunderbird School emphasises our commitment to empowering communities through knowledge.”

“I thank APSSDC, our partners in Andhra Pradesh, for publicising this initiative in the country and for their commitment to transparently develop activities that benefit the business sector and the community in general,” said Sanjeev Khagram, director general and dean of the Thunderbird School.

More details about the programme will be obtained at 100millionlearners.org or can contact K. Rajendra Prasad, APSSDC manager over 9849186838, the release added.