APSRTC Visakhapatnam region to operate special buses to ‘Pancha Vaishnava Kshetrams’

November 21, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special buses will be operated by the Visakhapatnam Region of APSRTC to enable pilgrims to visit prominent Vaishnavite temples during the ensuing Margasiramasam. The one-day tour will begin from the Dwaraka Bus Station (RTC Complex) at 9 p.m. on November 26 and return to the city on November 27th night.

The temples to be covered include Dwaraka Tirumala, popularly known as ‘China Tirupati’, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi, Appannapalli Bala Balaji temple, Jagan Mohini temple at Ryali and Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram.

The fare for travel by Super Luxury is ₹1,700 and Ultra Deluxe is ₹1,650.

One can also log on to www.apsrtconline.in for booking tickets.

More details can be had by calling the mobile nos. 7382921450, 9959225594 or 9959225602.