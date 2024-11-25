APSRTC to operate specials from Visakhapatnam to Pancha Vaishnava Kshetrams

The Visakhapatnam Region of APSRTC will operate special buses to ‘Pancha Vaishnava kshetrams’ during the ensuing Margasira Masam for the benefit of devotees during the weekends with effect from December 7.

The temples to be covered are — Dwaraka Tirumala (Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, popularly known as Chinna Tirupati), Antarvedi (Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple), Appannapalli (Sri Bala Balaji), Gollala Mamidada (Kodanda Ramalayam) and Annavaram (Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple).

The special buses will leave Dwaraka Bus Station, in the city, at 9 p.m. on December 7, 14, 21, 28 and return to the city after covering the above mentioned temples. The fare per person in Super Luxury bus is ₹1,800. Tickets can been booked online by logging to the website: https://www.apsrtconline.in/ and selecting the Visakhapatnam – Pancha Vaishnava Darshini route and reserve their seats. Tickets can also be booked at the reservation counters at Dwaraka Bus Station. More details can be had by calling on the mobile numbers: 9959225602, 9052227083, 9959225594.

District Public Transportation Officer B.A. Naidu has called upon the travelling public to avail of the special bus facility to visit the Pancha Vaishnava Kshetrams. RTC buses can also be hired for scientific tours and jolly trips, he added.

This year, RTC has operated 25 buses for the convenience of pilgrims visiting the ‘pancharama kshetrams’, so far. A special bus would be operated to the pancharamas on December 1 (Sunday) also.