APSRTC to operate buses for SCTPC examination centre areas in Visakhapatnam on January 22

January 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Coporation (APSRTC) will operate buses from various places to the areas, where Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable (SCTPC) examination is being held, in and around the city on Sunday. The examination is being held at 97 centres. Route no. 300 C, 300 M, 28 K will be available from RTC Complex to the exam centre areas at Thatichetlapalem and Marripalem, at a frequency of 10 minutes.

Candidates appearing at the examination at Pendurthi can avail of buses from Maddilapalem (R. no. 541), from Scindia and Gajuwaka (55K and 55 D) available at a frequency of 15 minutes and from RTC Complex (28 K, 300 C and 300 M) to be available at 5 mins frequency, according to a statement issued by the District Public Transport Officer.

Buses will be available from RTC Complex, Maddilapalem, Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem towards NAD junction at frequency ranging from 5 to 10 minutes, towards Madhurawada and Tagarapuvalsasa at frequency ranging from 5 to 15 minutes and towards Gajuwaka at 5 to 15 minutes frequency and a special bus will be operated from RTC Complex to Narava at 7.30 a.m. and 8 a.m. for the convenience of candidates appearing for the examination.

CONNECT WITH US