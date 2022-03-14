APSRTC service to Jolaput flagged off

Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra flagging off the new service at the Madhurawada RTC depot, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra has flagged off a new service of APSRTC from Visakhapatnam to Jolaput, at the Madhurawada Depot on Monday.

The bus will start at Madhurawada and go via Marikavalasa, Yendada and Visakhapatnam RTC Complex and Paderu. Passengers can reserve their ticket for this service online on www.apsrtconline.in . APSRTC officials appealed to the travelling public to make use of this service.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Rural) K. Venkata Rao, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Urban) B. Appala Naidu, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (urban) Ch. Appalanarayana, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Rural) K. Padmavathi and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Urban) Ch. Anuradha participated in the inauguration of the bus service.