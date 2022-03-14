APSRTC service to Jolaput flagged off
Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra has flagged off a new service of APSRTC from Visakhapatnam to Jolaput, at the Madhurawada Depot on Monday.
The bus will start at Madhurawada and go via Marikavalasa, Yendada and Visakhapatnam RTC Complex and Paderu. Passengers can reserve their ticket for this service online on www.apsrtconline.in. APSRTC officials appealed to the travelling public to make use of this service.
Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Rural) K. Venkata Rao, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Urban) B. Appala Naidu, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (urban) Ch. Appalanarayana, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Rural) K. Padmavathi and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Urban) Ch. Anuradha participated in the inauguration of the bus service.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.