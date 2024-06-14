ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC made arrangements to issue student bus passes in Visakhapatnam, says official

Published - June 14, 2024 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The APSRTC has made all arrangements for the issue of student bus passes in view of the opening of schools and colleges after the long summer vacation. The bus pass counters at Dwaraka Bus Station complex, Maddilapalem, Simhachalam, Gajuwaka and MVP Bus Station to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the bus pass counters at Madhurawada and Kurmannapalem bus stations would be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Regional Manager A. Appalaraju. Eligible students can log in to the APSRTC website online.apsrtcpass.in

They have to fill their details, upload their photograph and take a printout of the application.

They have get the application attested by their Principal/Headmaster, and take the attested application form to the RTC depot concerned. They should attach a copy of their Aadhaar and those who have passed out of 10th class, should also attach a copy of their marklist. More details can be had from the APSRTC website.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US